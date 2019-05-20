Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC issues notices to five Bollywood actors

Jodhpur: Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued fresh notices to Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Dushyant Singh in connection with 1998 Black Buck Poaching case.

The notice was based on a plea filed by the government against their acquittal by a CJM court. The hearing of the case will take place after 8 weeks, as per the reports.

Earlier, only Salman Khan was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. He had faced a five-year prison sentence along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail, he was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. His appeal against the sentence will be heard on April 3.

Notably, in October 1998, a total of three cases in connection with poaching and one under the Arms Act was registered against Salman. The 52-year-old actor allegedly shot two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were also present in the vehicle Salman allegedly used for hunting the endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act.

The film stars were accused of poaching a black buck in Kankani village near Jodhpur when they were shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.