Blackbuck case: Salman Khan fails to appear in Jodhpur court

Rajasthan: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday failed to appear before a Jodhpur court after being summoned in connection with the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case.

As per reports, as the actor failed to appear today, the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court fixed December 19 as the next date of hearing.

Khan’s lawyer Nishant Bora said, “there is no need for an appearance and that the court did not insist on it either.”

The actor had filed a plea against his conviction by a lower court, which had sentenced him to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of a film in 1998.