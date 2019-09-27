Black stone mining mafia held in Jajpur

Jajpur: Police have arrested a black stone mining mafia in connection with illegal mining at Baghua hill in Jenapur area of Jajpur district today.

The accused has been identified as Shyam Sahoo (48) of Mukundapur village in the district.

According to sources, accused Sahoo was involved in many criminal cases and he is a black-stone mining mafia. The accused was operating illegal mining quarry on Baghua hill in Jenapur area at the behest of local mining mafias without any work order.

Police have registered a case (215/19) and the accused has been forwarded to Jajpur judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court today. Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons involved in the crime, police officials said.