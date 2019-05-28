Black spots identified at five places on NH 16

Bhubaneswar: The Traffic Police on Tuesday identified black spots at five places on NH 16 passing through the twin cities of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

Acting on the direction of Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty, the Traffic wing of Odisha Police have identified black spots at five places, which are- Bhubaneswar Batabhuasuni, Aiginia, Pahal, Acharya Vihar overbridge and the road near Siddharth hotel.

On being asked about the steps to be taken to curb road accidents, DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, said, “Road barriers will be put up on the identified black spots on the NH 16 to reduce the speed of vehicles and will be removed after 9 PM.” He also added that awareness will be spread among the people in this regard.

The moves came after Twin City Police Commissioner on Monday directed the Traffic officials to identify black spots on the NH and install speed breakers at vulnerable points.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state capital witnessed three tragic accidents leading to the death of five persons.

