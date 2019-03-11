Black Buck Poaching case: Jodhpur HC issues notice to five Bollywood actors

Jodhpur: Jodhpur High Court on Monday issued a notice to Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Dushyant Singh in connection with 1998 Black Buck Poaching case.

The notice was issued on an appeal by Rajasthan Government challenging their acquittal in the case by a local court.

Saif, Sonali, Neelam, Tabu and Dushyant were acquitted in the case on April 5 last year.

Earlier, Salman Khan was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. He had faced a five-year prison sentence along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

However, after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail, he was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. His appeal against the sentence will be heard on April 3.

The film stars were accused of poaching a black buck in Kankani village near Jodhpur when they were shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.