Black Buck Poaching case: Jodhpur HC issues notice to five Bollywood actors

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Black Buck Poaching case
14

Jodhpur: Jodhpur High Court on Monday issued a notice to Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Dushyant Singh in connection with 1998 Black Buck Poaching case.

The notice was issued on an appeal by Rajasthan Government challenging their acquittal in the case by a local court.

Saif, Sonali, Neelam, Tabu and Dushyant were acquitted in the case on April 5 last year.

Related Posts

Sushma Swaraj tweets to reach out to Indian family killed in…

JNU Sedition case: Police yet to get sanctions to prosecute…

263 terrorists assembled at Pak terror camp during IAF…

Earlier, Salman Khan was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. He had faced a five-year prison sentence along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

However, after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail, he was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. His appeal against the sentence will be heard on April 3.

The film stars were accused of poaching a black buck in Kankani village near Jodhpur when they were shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.