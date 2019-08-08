BK Sharma assumes charge as Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar: IPS officer Bijay Kumar Sharma took over charge as the Director-General of Police (DGP) Odisha with full additional responsibility as the Head of Police Force in the state on Thursday.

Sharma who previously served as the Director-General (DG) of Fire Services, assumed office at the State headquarters today.

He will be taking over charge from Dr R.P. Sharma and will remain in full additional charge of DGP Odisha and Head of Police Force.

BK Sharma, a 1986-batch IPS officer had served at various top posts in the State Police department. Prior to Director General of Fire Services and Commandant General (home guards) and Director of Civil Defence, Sharma was appointed Director General (Prisons) and was also promoted and posted as Special DGP Crime Branch (CID).

Besides stints as SPs of several districts, BK Sharma had also served as Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack from May 2008 to May 2012.