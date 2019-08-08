BK Sharma assumes charge as Odisha DGP

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
BK Sharma
8

Bhubaneswar: IPS officer Bijay Kumar Sharma took over charge as the Director-General of Police (DGP) Odisha with full additional responsibility as the Head of Police Force in the state on Thursday.

Sharma who previously served as the Director-General (DG) of Fire Services, assumed office at the State headquarters today.

Related Posts

PM to address nation through radio at 4 pm today, J&K…

Odisha govt approves project worth Rs 265 crore for Puri

Heavy rainfall in Odisha’s interior districts

He will be taking over charge from Dr R.P. Sharma and will remain in full additional charge of DGP Odisha and Head of Police Force.

BK Sharma, a 1986-batch IPS officer had served at various top posts in the State Police department. Prior to Director General of Fire Services and Commandant General (home guards) and Director of Civil Defence, Sharma was appointed Director General (Prisons) and was also promoted and posted as Special DGP Crime Branch (CID).

Besides stints as SPs of several districts, BK Sharma had also served as Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack from May 2008 to May 2012.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.