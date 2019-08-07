BK Sharma appointed DGP in-charge of Odisha

By pragativadinewsservice
BK Sharma
Bhubaneswar: Director General (DG) of Fire Services, Bijay Kumar Sharma was appointed as Director General of Police (DGP) in-charge of Odisha on Wednesday.

BK Sharma’s new appointment comes a day after DGP Rajendra Prasad Sharma was selected as the new member of Odisha Lokayukta.

Notably, on Tuesday, Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal had approved the name of Sharma for the membership of Lokayukta.

BK Sharma, a 1986-batch IPS officer had served at various top posts in the State Police department. Prior to Director General of Fire Services and Commandant General (home guards) and Director of Civil Defence, Sharma was appointed Director General (Prisons) and was also promoted and posted as Special DGP Crime Branch (CID).

Besides stints as SPs of several districts, BK Sharma had also served as Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack from May 2008 to May 2012.

