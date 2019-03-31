BJP’s Sambit Patra shares video of woman cooking on firewood; Ujjwala Yojana ‘exposed’

Bhubaneswar: Sambit Patra, BJP’s MP candidate from Puri parliamentary seat, on Sunday shared a video of having lunch with a poor family in the Constituency which indicates the Ujjwala Yojana is ‘failure’ here.

While the leaders of the saffron party made claims on the success of the Ujjwala scheme, the video uploaded by the BJP national spokesperson, shows a woman cooking food for Patra with the help of firewood.

Patra took to his Twitter account and captioned the video in both Odia and Hindi: ““This is a poor widow living in a small village in Puri district. She has three offspring including two differently abled daughters and a son.”

“Narendra Modi has helped this mother get a house,” he wrote tagging the Prime Minister to the post.

In the video, the BJP’s national spokesperson is seen having lunch on a banana leaf, while the old lady is cooking the meal using firewood. But, what came as an utter embarrassment for the BJP leader is when mass viewers noticed that the poor family still lacks the Centre’s much-touted Ujjwala Yojana.