BJP’s Puri LS candidate Sambit Patra in trouble again

Puri: BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra once again landed in trouble after a police complaint was lodged against him for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

The election commission’s flying squad has lodged the complaint against Patra at Sea Beach police station for using Lord Jagannath’s name on his vehicle which was being used for election campaigning.

It was further alleged that Patra organised several rallies in Puri without necessary permissions in blatant violation of the model code of conduct.

Puri Collector and returning officer Jyotiprakash Das confirmed that the Election Commission flying squad has lodged an FIR against Patra for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier, a police complaint was lodged against Patra for allegedly disrespecting Lord Jagannath during an election rally in the pilgrim city.

Patra allegedly touched the idol of Lord Jagannath wearing slippers during a rally in the pilgrim city yesterday, triggering a strong reaction from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The District Electoral Officer of Puri had also issued a show-cause notice Patra in this regard.