BJP’s main engine will derail in Delhi on May 23: Naveen

Cuttack: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched a scathing attack on BJP government’s double-engine formula and questioned why the saffron party suffered poll debacle in five states.

“Now, the big leaders of BJP are talking about the double engine. The Odisha people are questioning who their engine in the state is and why the double engine derailed in five states. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Punjab and Karnataka have now single engine,” Patnaik said.

Addressing public meeting at Banki-Badamba in Cuttack today, Patnaik predicted that the BJP’s main engine will also derail on May 23 when the results of the general elections will be declared.

“The central leaders remember about the Odisha people during elections only. After realizing the mood of the public, they are sensing loss in the general elections and acting bizarrely,” the BJD president said.

Addressing another public rally in Dhenkanal and Angul, Patnaik appealed to the people to question the central leaders why the revision of the rate of royalty on coal has not been done yet.

“The Centre is earning thousands of crores from coal royalty and Dhenkanal and Angul are getting pollution and dust in return,” the CM alleged and questioned whether the BJP leaders in Odisha are doing illegal coal business.

“MCL and NTPC are earning profits of thousands of crores. What they are doing for the development of the local areas. Whether the BJP leaders are working for their contractor friends,” the CM further questioned.