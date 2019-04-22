BJP’s downfall across country has begun: Naveen

Jagatsinghpur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched a scathing attack on BJP and said the downfall of the saffron party has begun across the country.

“Lie, violence and hooliganism are the main agenda of BJP. The party fields criminals as their candidates who are out on bail. This is against our culture. The people will give a befitting reply to BJP. The party downfall has begun across the country,” Patnaik said.

Starting election campaign from Niali assembly constituency, Patnaik said, “The first time voters may not aware of the 1999 Super Cyclone which had devastated Odisha. At that time, we had to depend on other states for relief and rescue works. However, now the situation has changed.”

“Today, Odisha is a model state in disaster management. We are extending help to Kerala and other states during natural calamities. Is not it a change. Earlier rice was being procured from other state for security. Now, we are supplying rice to other states. Is not it a change,” Naveen questioned.

He further said Odisha was a poor state, but now the state is leading in poverty elevation. In 2000, Odisha has only three medical colleges, now the state has nine government medical colleges.

The BJD supremo further accused the Centre of conspiring to stop KALIA scheme which has benefited 40 lakh farmers and reiterated that two installments of financial assistance (Rs 10,000) will be given to farmers on the first day of formation of BJD government.

He said women will get healthcare assistance of Rs 10 lakh under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana instead of Rs 5 lakh. “You all are my family. 4.5 crore Odisha people are my family. I am always with you,” he added.