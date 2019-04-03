BJP’s Aparajita Mohanty files nomination for Bhubaneswar (North) seat

Bhubaneswar: BJP MLA candidate and Odia actress Aparajita Mohanty on Wednesday filed her nomination papers for the upcoming elections from Bhubaneswar (North) assembly constituency.

Aparajita offered prayed at Shikharchandi temple at around 10 am today and took out a massive rally with nearly 10,000 supporters before filing her nomination papers.

She appealed to the residents of Bhubaneswar (North) to vote her in the forthcoming elections for the all-round development of the area.

Notably, about 500 supporters of BJP yesterday resigned from the saffron party en mass opposing candidature of Aparajita from Bhubaneswar (North) seat. They alleged that the party allotted ticket to Aparajita sidelining Jigyasu Panda who was working for the party at the grass-root level.