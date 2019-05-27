BJP worker shot dead in West Bengal

Kolkata: A 30-year old BJP worker was shot dead near his home at in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal late on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified at Chandan Shaw.

According to sources, three bike-borne assailants hurled bombs and fired at Chandan while he was standing in front of his house, which is located close to the railway siding. Chandan died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Following the incident, tension erupted in the area. Security personnel have been deployed in the locality to pacify the locals and avoid further untoward situation. Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is on, sources said