BJP trying to garner votes in JeM chief name: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief alleged the ruling party was trying to use Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, blacklisted by the United Nations, to garner votes.

Mayawati said the BJP government had earlier made Masood Azhar a guest and later freed him abroad.

The BSP supremo was referring to the release of Azhar in exchange of hostages of hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814.

The Indian Airlines plane was hijacked during its flight from Kathmandu to Delhi in December 1999.

It is worthwhile to mention that China had stalled India’s proposal to enlist Azhar as a ‘global terrorist’ at least four times in the last 10 years. Beijing had previously blocked New Delhi’s bid three times, in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

According to reports, a global terrorist tag under the UN’s 1267 committee will lead to a freeze on Azhar’s assets and a ban on his travel and constraints on possessing weapons.