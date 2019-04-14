BJP trying to banish Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: The PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday that BJP was trying to banish Muslims. It is also trying to divided the country with its agenda.

The Prime Minister slammed the Abdullahs and Muftis in a rally at Kathua, saying the two families “ruined” three generations of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti said the Prime Minister bashes political families before the elections and then sends envoys to stitch alliance with them afterwards.

The PDP president wrote on Twitter:“Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India.”

It is noteworthy that Modi also targeted the Congress for the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley and said his government was committed to settle the displaced community in their native places. He said work has started in this direction.