BJP throwing all norms to wind, posing threat to free & fair polls: BJD to ECI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging open defiance and violation of all norms, laws and constitutional provisions by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the elections.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the BJD said that the violation of norms by the members of the BJP challenges the “Free & Fair” election commitment of the ECI.

The BJD, in its memorandum, apprised the CEO that the BJP members violated the guidelines of Model Code of Conduct on several occasions. The party also mentioned seven recent incidents which are on record with video and audio evidence.

Here are the incidents mentioned by the BJD:

Incident-1: Pitamber Acharya, BJP’s MLA candidate from Hinjili (gen) Assembly Constituency.

A video shot by Acharya and then uploaded by himself on his Facebook page is proof enough where he can be seen openly obstructing the Flying squad/Surveillance Team on duty of ECI. As can be seen he has obstructed Election-related officers (Public Servants) on duty from doing their legal duty. He is seen arguing, intimidating the police official and also the Agriculture Dept. officer who was the Executive Magistrate on duty. There should be no doubt on the authenticity of the video anymore because Acharya has himself uploaded the same on his Facebook page and being a lawyer he is well aware that he will not upload any material which is fake or false.

Incident-2: Dharmendra Pradhan, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Petroleum and Natural Gas:

There is a video doing round on social media where Pradhan is seeing shouting and intimidating a police officer on duty, accosting him why is he shooting the video on his mobile camera. He shouts at the police officer concerned directing him to stop the video shooting. Pradhan was seen intimidating and obstructing an on-duty public servant. This matter was reported to CEO, Odisha but no concrete action seems to have been taken against Pradhan till date.

Incident-3: Many videos have been posted on the Official Facebook Page of Bharatiya Janata Party, lampooning the Chief Minister of Odisha. While Biju Janata Dal firmly believes in the Freedom of Speech and Expression, it adheres to the limits of decency expected in any public discourse. If the members of BJP take happiness in lampooning an elected Chief Minister of a State, it is their culture and we would not like to comment upon. However, the fact that in accordance with the judgment passed by Supreme Court of India and reiterated by your own institution that any advertisements of Political Nature relating to election campaigning appearing in electronic media, television channels must be Pre-Certified by the Media Certification-cum-monitoring Cell of the Chief Electoral Officer of the State. Your order dated 25th October 2013 extends these provisions to social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram etc.

We had sought a report from the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha to know whether this advertisement has been Pre-Certified by their office. The reply from the office of the CEO Odisha reveals that neither the advertisement/video has been applied for approval by BJP nor any approval has been granted by the MCMC of CEO Office. This is open contempt of Supreme Court’s order in SLP (Civil) n 6679/2004 dated 13th April 2004 for which the Commission must file a case against the National and State level Party functionaries of the BJP.

Incident-4: Dharmendra Pradhan, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Petroleum and Natural Gas:

There is an audio clip doing the rounds on social media platforms where union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is heard openly saying that a NON-ODIA IPS Police Officer along with some NON-ODIA IAS officers of the State are looting and ruling upon Odia police officers.

He is heard using derogatory and un-parliamentary words against the officers named in the audio copy. It is presumed that the Minister has taken an oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India which does not differentiate amongst its citizens on the basis of caste, creed, religion or language. The Minister and BJP functionary DHARMENDRA Pradhan has not only openly violated basic tenets of Constitution by appealing to voters on regional and linguistic lines thereby inciting voters against citizens of this country who belong to different parts of India but more importantly he has violated the Laws of the land as per the instructions of ECI.

Incident-5: Pitamber Acharya, BJP’s MLA candidate from Hinjili (gen) Assembly Constituency.

A video has been posted by Acharya on his Facebook page wherein he is seen intimidating the police officials of Shergarh police station. The video seems to have been shot by some media persons and by his supporters, where he is not only seeing misbehaving with police officials of the police station without any provocation but is seen also forcibly opening the Hazat himself, which amounts to breaking open the police Hazat inside the police station.

Incident-6: Samir Mohanty, Vice President BJP forcibly entering the office of Returning Officer of 113 Bhubaneswar (North) Assembly Constituency.

Samir Mohanty, Odisha BJP Vice President, forcefully entered in the office of the Returning Officer along-with 50 odd supporters and demanded the rejection of the nomination papers of the BJD candidate on grounds of false affidavit. As we understand Election Commission guidelines prescribe that only 4 people are allowed at the time of scrutiny. The Candidate, his/her election agent, one advocate and one more person duly authorised by the candidate in this behalf. Samir Mohanty is (a) not the candidate himself, (b) Not the election agent of the BJP Candidate (c) Not a qualified advocate by profession and (d) Not authorised by the BJP candidate. Hence his entry in the RO office along with 50 of his supporters without any due authority of law amounts to interference with the quasi-Judicial discharge of functions by the RO. Mohanty threatened that he will burn the office and his supporters sat on dharna causing obstruction to other candidates who had come for scrutiny. As per our information, CCTV cameras have been installed in the office of the Returning officer and these facts can be verified from the CCTV footages of the cameras.

Incident-7: Baijayant Panda, National Vice President of BJP, of flying his IMFA company helicopter without commercial charter and his helicopter expenses not being added to his poll expenditure Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency.

Baijayant Panda, National Vice President of BJP, is contesting for Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency. He is the Vice Chairman of a mining company IMFA which has helicopters. He is using the helicopter of Mining Company which does not have commercial charter or rights to be rented out. Further, since he is the Vice Chairman and co-owner of the mining company IMFA, the costs are not being properly represented under the poll expenses of the candidate as it should have been. As per the poll expenditure rules and with the information we have, we are certain that the expenses are being borne by IMFA and not reflecting genuinely against the candidate. These are grave violation by the BJP leader and strict action needs to be taken against him for this.