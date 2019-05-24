BJP sweeps all 7 seats in national capital

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday won all seven Lok Sabha seats here. It has successfully maintained its hold over the national capital.

The winning margins of its candidates ranged between 2.2 lakh and 5.7 lakh votes. The BJP in 2014 had bagged all the seats with vote margin ranging between 1.06 lakh and 2.68 lakh.

The saffron party has re-nominated five of the seven MPs, while fielding two new faces.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had secured the second position on all the seats in the national capita in 2014. But, this time the party got third positions on five of the seven seats. It has also lost security deposits on two seats.

The Congress was second on five seats this time and lost its deposit on one seat.