BJP strike disrupts road, rail traffic in West Bengal

Kolkata: Roads blocked and rail traffic was disrupted during BJP strike in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday protesting attacks on its leaders.

The BJP gave a call for a 12-hour bandh to protest alleged attacks on its leaders, including the Sunday’s assault on MP Arjun Singh.

The West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visited BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, who suffered injuries during a protest on Sunday. He is recuperating at a private hospital.

Dhankar expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state. He told reporters: ‘I was in Delhi. I cut short my visit to meet Arjun Singh this morning as there has been a serious incident. I am worried at the moment’.