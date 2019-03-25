BJP State vice-president Sameer Mohanty asks more time to depose

Bhubaneswar: BJP State vice-president Sameer Mohanty has asked more time to depose in connection with fake intelligence report pertaining to CM’s candidature for Hinjili.

Mohanty has sought more time and has written to Kharavela Nagar police in this connection.

His letter sent through his lawyer said: “I undertake that I will appear before you & answer all the questions put forth by you after the Elections 2019.”

Notably, the summon notices were issued to Odisha BJP vice president Sameer Mohanty and two other leaders, Golok Mohapatra and Tankadhar Tripathy. They were directed to appear at Kharavel Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar.

During a press meet the BJP claimed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting from two Assembly constituencies, Hinjili and Bijepur, as he feared of losing from Hinjili.

However, DGP Odisha dismissed the claims of the BJP and BJD dubbed the report as fake and fabricated.