BJP state vice-president Rajkishore Das resigns

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state vice-president Rajkishore Das on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Das, who was a ticket aspirant from Morada Assembly seat, sent his resignation to BJP state president Basanta Panda.

“I would like to submit my resignation from the post of state vice president of BJP, Odisha and at the same time from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect,” Das stated in his resignation letter.

“It was an honour to be associated with one of the largest political party of the Nation and my experience here was nothing less than the best,” he said.

“Request you to kindly accept my resignation and relieve me from all party duties at the earliest possible,” he added.