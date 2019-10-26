BJP stakes claim to form govt in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala to become Dy CM

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has staked claim to form government in Haryana. Dushyant Chautala will become Deputy CM.

The BJP leaders, including Union Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Manohar Lal Khattar, met Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Chandigarh and staked the claim. Chautala also met the Governor and handed him over his party’s letter of support.

Khattar said: “We have staked a claim to form the government in Haryana. The governor has accepted our proposal and invited us. I have tendered my resignation which has been accepted. Tomorrow at 2:15 pm, oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan. Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy CM”.

Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term at 2:15 pm tomorrow. As per party sources, a new Cabinet will likely be announced after Diwali.