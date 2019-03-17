BJP slams Congress for unsavoury remarks against PM

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress for equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Masood, Osama, Dawood and ISI of Pakistan.

The saffron party has responded to the comments of Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera saying there was no need of an enemy like Pakistan when Congress is there.

The Congress spokesperson had said that ‘MODI stands for Masood Azhar, Osama bin Laden, Dawood Ibrahim and ISI’.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra who was also present at the event called Khera’s statement “offensive” and demanded an unconditional apology from Khera.

Twitteratis have slammed the party and the spokesperson for such a disgraceful statement. The video has been trending on Twitter ever since it surfaced.

The hashtag ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ of the BJP was the top trend on Twitter worldwide. The rival Congress party has also began tweeting with its own ‘ChowkidarChorHai’ tagline.