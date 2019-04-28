BJP sending voice calls to voters in ban period, says BJD

Bhubaneswar: A BJD delegation today moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) accusing the BJP of sending voice calls from a particular number during the ban period.

The delegation comprising BJD spokespersons Sasmit Patra, Lenin Mohanty and Sulata Deo alleged that the BJP is sending electoral campaigning voice calls from +91-7891867947 despite ban and silence period in force.

This is an extremely condemnable action and violation of the model code of conduct and Election Commission guidelines, the delegation said.

“We demand immediate stoppage of such voice calls and action against the BJP and the service provider,” the delegation added.

In a separate memorandum, the delegation alleged inaction against 10 to 12 members of OTV which are allegedly campaigning in Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency and distributing cash and inducing voters on behalf of their director Baijayant Panda.