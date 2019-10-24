BJP-Sena alliance takes big lead in Maharashtra, ahead in Haryana

BJP-Sena alliance
New Delhi: The BJP- Shiv Sena alliance has taken a big lead in Maharashtra and the saffron party is ahead in Haryana, according to latest trends.

The BJP, which is in power in both states, hopes to reinforce its national election victory with two more wins.

The Exit polls have already predicted a BJP victory in both states. A BJP win will be seen as an endorsement of the Narendra Modi government’s policies after its re-election earlier this year

Counting of votes for bypolls in 17 states and one union territory is also being held today. In Maharashtra, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are ahead in 167 of 288 assembly seats.

The Congress and its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are ahead in 86 seats. The majority mark is at 145.In Haryana, the BJP is ahead in 45 of 90 seats and the Congress is leading in 28. The majority mark is 46.

