BJP releases names for 29 seats in UP

Lucknow: The Bhatariya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the list of 29 candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, according to reports.

The saffron party has also released the list of 10 candidates for West Bengal for Lok Sabha polls.

The party has fielded Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit and Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur.

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Prada who joined the party earlier today will contest the polls from Rampur constituency.

She has represented the constituency twice on Samajwadi Party ticket. The Bollywood actress will be pitted against senior SP leader Azam Khan.

The list also includes the name of Rita Bahuguna, Ram Shankar Katheria, SD Pachauri, Manoj Sinha, Virendra Singh Mast among others.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be done on May 23.