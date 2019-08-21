BJP readies for organisational elections in J&K

Jammu: The BJP has geared up for organisational polls in Jammu and Kashmir with meeting of senior leaders on Thursday, the state in-charge said.

The state election in-charge S Varinderjeet Singh said on Wednesday that Member of Parliament and the party’s election co-in charge Vinod Sonkar will attend the meeting as the Centre’s representative.

The meeting will be chaired by Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina. The party’s state unit, district presidents, MPs and former legislators will also attend the meeting. Singh said: “In all, there are 10,600 booths, 230 mandals and 29 districts, where the organisational polls will be conducted”.

“The election process will start on Thursday and the entire exercise will take about four months. It will include the election for the post of booth president, mandal president, district President and finally, the state president”.