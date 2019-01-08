BJP Rath Yatra: SC issues notice to West Bengal government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notice to West Bengal government on saffron party’s plea seeking permission for rath yatra on Tuesday.

The next hearing will be on January 15.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has challenged the December 21 order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court on this matter.

An apex court bench headed by Justice S K Kaul also asked the BJP state unit to submit a revised plan for its ‘Save Democracy Rally’ for consideration by the state government.

The rally will cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal. The BJP has said that their fundamental right to hold a peaceful yatra cannot be withheld.

Reports said the saffron party had planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state.

The high court’s division bench had sent the case back to a single-judge bench to hear it afresh.

The rallies will be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah from Cooch Behar district on December 7, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on December 9, and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14.