BJP raps Bengal CM for speaking language of Pak PM on Kashmir issue

Kolkata: The BJP has alleged that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is speaking the language of Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Kashmir issue.

The BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said she is being driven by her Muslim appeasement policy.

Basu said : “It seems she is busy in appeasing minority community that is why she has started speaking the language of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Her comments are actually helping Pakistan. We condemn it”.

The BJP leader said if Banerjee did not refrain herself from making such comments, then people of Bengal would march to her residence and stage demonstrations.

It is worthwhile to mention that Banerjee on Monday tweeted that human rights have been violated in Kashmir and urged people to pray for peace in the Valley.

