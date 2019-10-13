BJP promises to provide jobs to 25 lakh youth in Haryana by 2020

Chandigarh: The BJP in its Haryana poll manifesto has promised to provide jobs to 25 lakh youth and double farmers’ income by 2020.

In the manifesto, the BJP has also promised irrigation facilities for proper cultivation of crops and other welfare schemes for farmers, besides boosting dairy farming and animal husbandry.

The party released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ entitled ‘Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana’ for October 21 elections in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP working president JP Nadda.

The party also promised an allowance of Rs 7,000 per month for graduates and Rs 10,000 per month for post-graduates till they get employment besides 33 per cent reservation for women in Haryana government jobs.