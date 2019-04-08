BJP poll manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ released

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its poll manifesto entitled Sankalp Patra in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders.

The manifesto was released by Home Minister Rajnath Singh here on Monday.

Party chief Amit Shah other senior party leaders and functionaries were present on the occasion.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier unveiled the party logo and election tagline – Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar.

The saffron party has attacked the Congress manifesto which has promised Rs 72000 to ‘poor’ families under the proposed NYAY scheme.

The BJP has also severely criticized the review of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and unconditional dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir in the poll manifesto of the grand old party.

The manifesto of BJP is expected to counter the NYAY proposal of the Congress manifesto.

The BJP chief Amit Shah will be holding a road show in Ghaziabad later in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Coimbatore.