BJP names Sanat Gadtia as Bijepur by-poll candidate

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Bijepur by-poll candidate
9

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named Sanat Gadtia as its candidate for the much-awaited Bijepur by-polls.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the name for the ensuing by-elections.

Notably, Gadtia will go against Biju Janata Dal’s Rita Sahu and Congress’s Dillip Kumar Panda in the by-poll.

Related Posts

Over Rs 2 lakh looted from medicine store in Jharsuguda

Youth critical in attack by miscreants in Khurda

Swachh Bharat programme is a game-changer: Unicef official

Sanat Kumar Gadtia was earlier fielded against Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik in the Bijepur seat in Assembly polls 2019.

The Bijepur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district of Odisha will go to by-poll on October 21 this year and counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Notably, the Bijepur Assembly seat is lying vacant after Patnaik, who won from the assembly constituency, vacated the seat on June 2.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Over Rs 2 lakh looted from medicine store in Jharsuguda

Youth critical in attack by miscreants in Khurda

Swachh Bharat programme is a game-changer: Unicef official

1 of 6,953