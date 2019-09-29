BJP names Sanat Gadtia as Bijepur by-poll candidate

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named Sanat Gadtia as its candidate for the much-awaited Bijepur by-polls.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the name for the ensuing by-elections.

Notably, Gadtia will go against Biju Janata Dal’s Rita Sahu and Congress’s Dillip Kumar Panda in the by-poll.

Sanat Kumar Gadtia was earlier fielded against Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik in the Bijepur seat in Assembly polls 2019.

The Bijepur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district of Odisha will go to by-poll on October 21 this year and counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Notably, the Bijepur Assembly seat is lying vacant after Patnaik, who won from the assembly constituency, vacated the seat on June 2.