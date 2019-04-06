BJP names candidates for 1 LS, two assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced the names of candidates for one Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Odisha.

The party has nominated Bibhuprasad Tarai to contest the upcoming elections from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, Rabi Mallick has been fielded from Kakatpur Assembly constituency while Sunakar Behera has been named as candidate for Kendrapara Assembly seat.

Altogether, the saffron party today released a list of candidates for 24 Lok Sabha constituencies and four assembly constituencies for ensuing general elections and by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

