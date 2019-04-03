BJP MP candidate Baijayant Panda violated poll code, alleges BJD

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha alleging violation of model code of conduct by BJP Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda.

A four-member delegation of BJD alleged that Panda, who is BJP’s candidate from Kendrapara, has been using helicopters for election campaign which did not have commercial charter.

“Panda has been using helicopters owned by IMFA company for his election campaign. However, these helicopters do not have commercial charter which is mandated as per Election Commission guidelines,” the delegation apprised the Odisha CEO.

“As per mandate, the IMFA company helicopters need to have commercial charter and a person can hire those helicopters and if it is an election contesting candidate, he or she must also furnish the expenditure in his or her poll expenditure statement,” the BJD delegation said.

The delegation urged the CEO to look into the matter and take strong action against Panda as well as IMFA for violating Election Commission guidelines.