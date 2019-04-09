BJP MLA killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh, 5 hurt

Raipur: Maoists have ambushed a BJP MLA’s convoy in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening .The BJP legislator Bheema Mandavi is killed in the attack.

Five security personnel were critically injured in the incident.

According to reports, the Dantewada MLA Bheema Mandavi was part of the convoy that was attacked by the ultras.

Police sources said the Maoists have triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) to attack the convoy.

The officials have said three persons were injured in the attack. But, media reports said five security personnel sustained critical injuries in the IED blast.