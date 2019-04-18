BJP MLA candidate ransacks EVM control unit; detained

Ganjam: BJP’s MLA candidate Nilamani Bisoi was on Thursday detained for allegedly ransacking an electronic voting machine (EVM) control unit during elections in Ganjam district.

Bisoi, who is contesting the Sorada Assembly seat, allegedly barged into booth No-182 at Renti village of Sorada and smashed the EVM control unit, disrupting the polling process.

“Following a complaint lodged by the presiding officer and the polling staff, the police detained Bisoi at the Sorada police station for further interrogation,” informed Ganjam SP Brijesh Ray.

Ganjam Collector Bijay Amrut Kulange said he will intimate Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar about the incident.

Meanwhile, Bisoi refuted the allegation of smashing the EVM control unit and said he had gone to the booth after getting information regarding booth rigging by BJD workers.