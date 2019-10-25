BJP legislative party meeting tomorrow as party claims majority

New Delhi: The BJP legislative party will meet on Saturday to elect its leader as it appeared to have clinched the support of majority of MLAs in Haryana Assembly.

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had held deliberations with party leaders ahead of staking claim to form the next government in Haryana.

It has been decided that Khattar will head the next government. Party general secretary Anil Jain said Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will attend the meeting as central observers. The party has a support of majority of MLAs, he said. The INLD, which has one MLA, may also back it, he added.

Party sources said although Khattar will meet Governor on Saturday to stake claim, the oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held after Diwali.