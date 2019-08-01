BJP leader’s derogatory remark against Muslim women rocks Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Thursday following a controversial remark against Muslim women by the deputy leader of BJP in the House, Bishnu Charan Sethi.

Speaking about the Triple Talaq Bill in the House during Zero Hour, Sethi said it is a historic step of the Centre for the Muslim women. Subsequently, he said Muslim women dominated the red-light areas in Mumbai and Kolkata.

The remark was strongly opposed by the Congress MLAs who created ruckus in the well of the House. Initially, Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja and Suresh Kumar Routray stood on their seats and agitated. Later, Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Dasarathi Gamang joined the protest. Besides, BJD’s Pradeep Maharathy also opposed the remark.

The protesting MLAs said such remark is not acceptable. On the other hand, Sethi defended his remark and quoted “survey reports” from magazines and newspapers to justify his claim.

“I have not made any adverse remark against any community, but quoted survey reports that say Muslim women dominate the red-light areas in Mumbai and Kolkata,” Sethi said.

The Congress MLAs demanded the Speaker that the statement be immediately expunged from the records. MLA Mohammed Moquim and C S Rajan Ekka also backed the demand.

Intervening into the matter, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patra assured that he would examine the remark made by the BJP deputy leader. As the agitating MLAs refused to budge and attempted to climb up to the speaker’s podium, Patro adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.