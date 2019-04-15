BJP leader murder: BJD seeks stern action against culprits

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday condemned the killing of BJP Khurda Mandal president Manguli Jena last night.

Addressing a press conference, the party said, BJD and its president Naveen Patnaik do not believe in violence and never support it.

“In politics and election process, BJD always believes in a stable and strong democracy,” said BJD spokespersons Sasmit Patra and Lelin Mohanty and others.

“In the peaceful political atmosphere of Odisha, the culture of violence is on the rise for the past couple of years. We believe that the violence culture of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are being adopted in Odisha now,” they said.

The BJD spokespersons appealed to the police to take stringent action against the culprits involved in the murder and maintain peace in the state in view of the elections.