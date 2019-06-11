BJP lawmaker Virendra Kumar to be pro-tem Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi: Seven-time MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh and BJP lawmaker Virendra Kumar will be the pro-tem or interim Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

As the temporary Speaker, Dr. Kumar will administer the oath of office to the newly elected Lok Sabha members and also preside over the first meeting of the Lok Sabha, in which the Speaker will be elected.

The first session of seventeenth Lok Sabha will begin on June 17. The newly-elected members will be administered oath on the first two days and the new Speaker will be elected on June 19.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20.

Virendra Kumar was the minister of state in the ministry of women and child development and MoS in the minority affairs ministry in the previous government.