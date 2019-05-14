BJP Khurda Mandal president murder case: Five arrested by Crime Branch-CID

Khurda: In a major development in the BJP Khurda Mandal president Manguli Jena murder case, the Crime Branch-CID have arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the incident, police informed on Tuesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dibyalochan Gajendra, Simanchala Badahena, Papin Dalasingharai, Chandrakanta Pradhan and Ispat Maharana. All the accused persons are residents of Nirakarpur police station area in Khurda district.

According to police reports, several criminal cases are still pending against all the accused persons, sources said.

Notably, Khurda (Zone-9) Mandal president of BJP, Jena was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified miscreants near his party office on April 14 night. However, the five accused had attacked Jena earlier on August 31, 2016.

While the Odisha police initiated the probe, they later handed over the investigation of the case to the Crime Branch.