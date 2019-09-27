BJP, JMM taking out yatras to assess public mood in Jharkhand

National
By pragativadinewsservice
taking out yatras
6

Ranchi: The ruling BJP and JMM are taking out yatras to assess public mood and garner support ahead of Jharkhand elections.

While the BJP has started the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, the opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is reaching out to the electorate with its ‘Badlao Yatra’.

Related Posts

Indian Army’s helicopter crashes in Bhutan, 2 pilots killed

President Kovind arrives in Odisha on two-day visit

Blackbuck case: Salman Khan fails to appear in Jodhpur court

The BJP yatra which was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 18 from the state’s Jamtara district is being led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The BJP is likely to invest more time and efforts in the Santhal Pargana region as it is considered the bastion of the JMM.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Indian Army’s helicopter crashes in Bhutan, 2 pilots killed

President Kovind arrives in Odisha on two-day visit

Blackbuck case: Salman Khan fails to appear in Jodhpur court

1 of 2,989