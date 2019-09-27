BJP, JMM taking out yatras to assess public mood in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The ruling BJP and JMM are taking out yatras to assess public mood and garner support ahead of Jharkhand elections.

While the BJP has started the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, the opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is reaching out to the electorate with its ‘Badlao Yatra’.

The BJP yatra which was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 18 from the state’s Jamtara district is being led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The BJP is likely to invest more time and efforts in the Santhal Pargana region as it is considered the bastion of the JMM.