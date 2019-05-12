BJP is losing the polls, says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be ousted from power this time.

She and her husband Robert Vadra exercised their franchise at a polling booth in the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate area of Central Delhi on Sunday.

Priyanka said the people of this country were not happy with the BJP government, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

“It’s clear that the BJP is losing the elections. I am hopeful that the results in Delhi will also be good,” she said.

The Congress general secretary said Modi has not honoured the poll promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Priyanka also hit out at Modi for not responding to the questions posed by the opposition.

She said the Prime Minister does not reply to the questions posed at him.

He should have answered on promises of giving Rs 15 lakh, providing two crore employments every year and also on the income of farmers, Priyanka said.

He also remained silent on the challenge thrown by Rahul Gandhi to debate on issues, Priyanka added.