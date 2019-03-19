BJP has gone down from chaiwala to chowkidar: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati took a dig at Prime Minister saying ‘chaiwala’ has now become ‘chowkidar’ and this is the denigration of this government.

Mayawati took to her Twitter:“After BJP launched ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, PM Modi & others added the prefix ‘Chowkidar’ to their Twitter handles.

What a change India is witnessing under the BJP rule. Bravo!”. The BSP supremo tweeted on Tuesday saying ‘Vikas puch reha hai’ (Development is asking).

The Congress, SP and BSP have attacked the BJP after the saffron party launched a new election campaign under which its leaders, starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prefixed “chowkidar” to their names on the official Twitter handles.

Observers maintained that this campaign appeared to be aimed to blunt the Congress charge of the government indulging in corruption ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The election process starts on April 11.

The election will end on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.