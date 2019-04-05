BJP has ensured peace and stability in northeast: Amit Shah

Changlang: The saffron party chief Amit Shah on Friday said the Narendra Modi dispensation has ensured peace and development in the northeast.

The party is committed to take action against cross-border terrorism and to root out insurgency in the northeast, Shah said.

Shah said the Prime Minister had instructed his ministers to visit the northeast states every fortnight and resolve the problems of the people in the region.

He said just five years ago, the northeast was disturbed area. Development was way behind. He claimed that the BJP has brought peace and stability to the region.

The party chief said all parts of the northeast is now have air and rail connectivity and added that the government has sanctioned Rs 50,000 crore for the development of roads.

Morarji Desai was the last prime minister who attended meetings of the Northeastern Council, Shah said. Forty years later, it was Modi again who attended the convention in Shillong.