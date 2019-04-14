BJP has a stronger wave this time, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the wave for BJP is stronger in 2019 than it was in 2014. Modi said the turnout is encouraging in first phase.

Addressing a rally in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said this is an apt reply to the alliance and those who side with Pakistan.

He said the grand old party has demoralized the armed forces and added that the party and its partners only cared about their vote bank and overlooked the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits.

Modi took a dig at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for not being present when Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He said Congress is politicizing the sensitive occasion.