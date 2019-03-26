BJP fields govt doctor as MLA candidate, violates poll code, alleges BJD

Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Tuesday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) alleging that the BJP violated the model code of conduct by fielding a ‘government doctor’ as its MLA candidate.

The BJD alleged that the BJP has nominated Dr Budhan Murmu, who works as a medical officer at Bhaluki primary health centre under Rangamatia CHC of Mayurhhanj District, as its MLA candidates for Saraskana Assembly constituency.

While Murmu still continues to be a government employee, the BJP without verification of whether he has been relieved of his services or not, has named him as party MLA candidate, the BJD alleged.

“Dr Murmu despite being a state government employee and not having been discharged of his government duties is engaged in campaigning for the BJP in Saraskana Assembly constituency in violation of his Conduct Rules of Service,” the regional party further alleged.

Moreover, the BJD alleged that the national party had named an in-service government employee, which is the violation of the model code of conduct.

The ruling party has urged the election commission to take appropriate action in this regard.