BJP expels Unnao rape accused MLA from party

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled the jailed MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is accused of raping Unnao teenager, reports said.

Sengar is a four-time lawmaker and has been charged of raping the Unnao girl. He has allegedly threatened her family of dire consequences. The top leadership of the saffron party took the decision amid waves of public outrage over the issue.

The expulsion has come days after the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically wounded in a road accident. Two of her relatives were killed in a car crash which was allegedly done at the behest of the lawmaker. A speeding truck had hit the car and its number plate was painted black.

The case is being investigated by the CBI. Sengar and his aides have been named in the police complaint.