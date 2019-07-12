BJP expels gun-toting Uttarakhand MLA from party

Haridwar: The gun-toting BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion who represents Khanpur assembly constituency in Haridwar district was expelled from party.

Pranav Singh was expelled from the party after a video went viral showing him dancing with two pistols and a carbine.

In the viral video, the BJP MLA was seen dancing to the tune of “gup chup” song from the super hit movie “Karan Arjun” holding a pistol in his mouth and carbine and pistols in both hands.

The BJP MLA has a bad record of threatening a journalists publicly and making fun of people’s representatives over trifling.

Pranav Singh was one of the nine Congress MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016. However, all of the nine MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker under the anti-defection law.