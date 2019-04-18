BJP distributing ‘Pratisruti Patra’ to influence voters, BJD tells CEO

Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Thursday alleged that the BJP is circulating Pratisruti Patra (promise letter) in Sambalpur slum areas assuring voters to provide land pattas in violation of model code of conduct.

“This is to bring to your kind notice that the saffron party is circulating promissory forms named “Pratisruti Patra” in Sambalpur slum areas assuring voters to provide land pattas after elections,” a BJD delegation stated in a memorandum to Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The delegation said the saffron party is indulging in such activities with a malicious intent to hoodwink the voters of Odisha and at the same time blatantly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The delegation enclosed a copy of BJP’s Pratisruti Patra with their memorandum and said the promises made in the letter are outside the purview of the Manifesto of the party.

In the Pratisruti Patra, the BJP promised to provide pucca house and land pattas and people are filling their personal details in anticipation of getting the benefits.

“We had communicated this earlier being done in different places in Odisha but no Action was taken against this. We urge to kindly intervene urgently in this matter and take serious and disciplinary action against the BJP,” the delegation added.

In another memorandum to the CEO, the ruling BJD alleged inaction against BJP for putting up hoardings in violation of the model code of conduct.

“Several hoardings including the surrogate advertising hoardings of the BJP led Centre including those of PSUs are still on display and no action has been undertaken,” a BJD delegation stated in a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar.

Even in places relating to Airport Authority, illegally hoardings are being erected when Central BJP leaders are arriving in Bhubaneswar,” the delegation added.

The delegation demanded strong and immediate action in this regard.

Moreover, the delegation alleged that no action is being taken against OTV even if the private television channel continues to air paid news for BJP.