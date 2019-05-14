BJP delegation meets EC over stopping of rallies in West Bengal

Kolkata: A BJP delegation met Election Commission (EC) seeking action against the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas for sabotaging their rallies.

They also accused the CEO office of favouring Trinamool Congress.

According to reports, the national secretary of BJP, Sunil V. Deodhar, accused the DM Ratnakar Rao of sabotaging party’s meetings. Deodhar also accused him of acting as an agent of Trinamool Congress.

He said that his party had demanded Rao’s removal.

State BJP Vice President Jayprakash Majumdar, party leader Mukul Roy and Jadavpur Lok Sabha candidate Anupam Hazra were also a part of the delegation.

They held a sit-in protest outside the CEO office, but withdrew it after getting an assurance from the commission.

“Chief Minister moves around with a convoy of 26 vehicles and there is cash in all of them. Even Abhishek Banerjee moves in a convoy of 16 vehicles, each carrying cash that is later distributed,” Roy said.